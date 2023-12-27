The New York Islanders, Pierre Engvall among them, play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Thinking about a wager on Engvall in the Islanders-Penguins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Pierre Engvall vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

Engvall has averaged 14:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Engvall has a goal in four of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 32 games this season, Engvall has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Engvall has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

Engvall has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Engvall going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Engvall Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 4 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

