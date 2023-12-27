Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 27?
When the Calgary Flames take on the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Rasmus Andersson score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Andersson stats and insights
- In five of 30 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Kraken this season, he has scored two goals on 10 shots.
- Andersson has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Andersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|25:15
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:22
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|25:47
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|27:39
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|29:37
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|25:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|22:21
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.