Rasmus Andersson will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken face off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Andersson against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson's plus-minus this season, in 21:31 per game on the ice, is -3.

Andersson has a goal in five of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Andersson has registered a point in a game 16 times this year out of 30 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Andersson has an assist in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Andersson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 30 Games 5 18 Points 6 5 Goals 2 13 Assists 4

