On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Rasmus Dahlin going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

In 10 of 34 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.

Dahlin averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 27:08 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 22:45 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 24:04 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:35 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:51 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:21 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 23:10 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 29:28 Home L 3-2 SO 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 25:22 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 27:44 Home L 2-1

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

