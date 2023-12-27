Rasmus Dahlin Game Preview: Sabres vs. Bruins - December 27
The Buffalo Sabres, including Rasmus Dahlin, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Considering a wager on Dahlin? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Rasmus Dahlin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Sabres vs Bruins Game Info
Dahlin Season Stats Insights
- Dahlin's plus-minus this season, in 24:17 per game on the ice, is -11.
- Dahlin has a goal in 10 of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 23 of 34 games this year, Dahlin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In 17 of 34 games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 59.8% that Dahlin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.
Dahlin Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|34
|Games
|6
|29
|Points
|1
|10
|Goals
|0
|19
|Assists
|1
