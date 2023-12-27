The Buffalo Sabres, including Rasmus Dahlin, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Considering a wager on Dahlin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin's plus-minus this season, in 24:17 per game on the ice, is -11.

Dahlin has a goal in 10 of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 23 of 34 games this year, Dahlin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 34 games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Dahlin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 34 Games 6 29 Points 1 10 Goals 0 19 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.