In the upcoming tilt versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Robert Bortuzzo to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bortuzzo stats and insights

Bortuzzo is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (zero shots).

Bortuzzo has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 89 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bortuzzo recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.