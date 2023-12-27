For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Ryan Johnson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in two games (two shots).

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:51 Home W 9-3 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 5-2 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 2-1 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:53 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:01 Away L 7-2

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

