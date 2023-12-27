Will Ryan Johnson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 27?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Ryan Johnson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in two games (two shots).
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|12:51
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Away
|L 7-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.