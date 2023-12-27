For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Sebastian Aho a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Aho scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Aho's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:07 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:47 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:51 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 1:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:19 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-3 SO

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

