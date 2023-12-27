Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 27?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Simon Benoit a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Benoit stats and insights
- Benoit is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in two games versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Benoit has zero points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Benoit recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
