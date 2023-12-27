Should you bet on Simon Nemec to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Nemec stats and insights

Nemec has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Nemec averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

