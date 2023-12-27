Tage Thompson Game Preview: Sabres vs. Bruins - December 27
Tage Thompson will be among those in action Wednesday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. Fancy a wager on Thompson? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Tage Thompson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Sabres vs Bruins Game Info
Thompson Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 18:41 on the ice per game.
- In eight of 26 games this season, Thompson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 13 of 26 games this year, Thompson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In eight of 26 games this year, Thompson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 60.6% that Thompson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Thompson has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Thompson Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|26
|Games
|6
|19
|Points
|3
|9
|Goals
|3
|10
|Assists
|0
