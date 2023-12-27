Tage Thompson will be among those in action Wednesday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. Fancy a wager on Thompson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tage Thompson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 18:41 on the ice per game.

In eight of 26 games this season, Thompson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 26 games this year, Thompson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 26 games this year, Thompson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Thompson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thompson has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thompson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 6 19 Points 3 9 Goals 3 10 Assists 0

