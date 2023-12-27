The Oklahoma State Cowboys are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3), in this year's Texas Bowl, where they will oppose the Texas A&M Aggies. NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-3) 53.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-2.5) 53.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Texas A&M has compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Oklahoma State has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread four times this year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Texas A&M & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

