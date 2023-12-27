Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Texas Bowl
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3), in this year's Texas Bowl, where they will oppose the Texas A&M Aggies. NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-3)
|53.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-2.5)
|53.5
|-137
|+114
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Oklahoma State has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread four times this year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Texas A&M & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
