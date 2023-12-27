Can we anticipate Timo Meier lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Meier stats and insights

  • Meier has scored in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Meier has accumulated three goals and three assists.
  • Meier's shooting percentage is 11.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Meier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 16:43 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:34 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:22 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:21 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.