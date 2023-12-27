The New Jersey Devils, Timo Meier included, will play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Meier are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Timo Meier vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Meier Season Stats Insights

Meier's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:05 per game on the ice, is -16.

In seven of 25 games this year, Meier has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Meier has a point in 11 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Meier hits the over on his points prop total is 54.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Meier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 127 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 25 Games 4 14 Points 4 8 Goals 3 6 Assists 1

