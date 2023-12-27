In the upcoming tilt against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Timothy Liljegren to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Liljegren stats and insights

Liljegren is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Liljegren has picked up two assists on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Liljegren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 23:30 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:38 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 4:49 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:07 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:13 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:55 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

