Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to wager on Hertl's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tomas Hertl vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl has averaged 20:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -15).

Hertl has a goal in eight games this season out of 33 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 18 of 33 games this season, Hertl has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hertl has an assist in 11 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hertl has an implied probability of 55.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+35) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 4 27 Points 2 12 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

