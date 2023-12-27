The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Tyler Bertuzzi, take the ice Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Bertuzzi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 16:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In five of 31 games this year, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bertuzzi has a point in nine of 31 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Bertuzzi has an assist in five of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 5 13 Points 2 5 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.