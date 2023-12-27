For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tyler Toffoli a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

In 10 of 32 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play, Toffoli has accumulated four goals and four assists.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 14.4% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 127 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:37 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 13:05 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:33 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

