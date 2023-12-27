Tyler Toffoli and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

In 10 of 32 games this year, Toffoli has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 16 of 32 games this year, Toffoli has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 32 games this season, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Toffoli has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 4 24 Points 2 14 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

