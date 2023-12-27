Can we count on Victor Olofsson lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in three of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Bruins this season, he has scored three goals on six shots.
  • Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Olofsson averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:11 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:00 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:43 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:26 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 5-3

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

