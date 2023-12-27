Virginia Tech vs. Tulane: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Military Bowl
The Virginia Tech Hokies are solid favorites (-7.5) in this season's Military Bowl, where they will face the Tulane Green Wave. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Tulane Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-7.5)
|46.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-7.5)
|46.5
|-315
|+250
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Tulane has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Green Wave have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Virginia Tech & Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
