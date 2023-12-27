The Virginia Tech Hokies are solid favorites (-7.5) in this season's Military Bowl, where they will face the Tulane Green Wave. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Tulane Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Tulane has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Green Wave have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Virginia Tech & Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.