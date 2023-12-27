For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Walker Duehr a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Duehr stats and insights

Duehr has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in two games against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Duehr has no points on the power play.

Duehr's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Duehr recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:45 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:30 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:52 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 5:52 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 8:15 Away L 6-2

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

