When the San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will William Eklund score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eklund stats and insights

  • Eklund has scored in seven of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Eklund has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:10 Home W 2-1
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 21:08 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.