When the San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will William Eklund score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

Eklund has scored in seven of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).

Eklund has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:10 Home W 2-1 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 21:08 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 6-3

Sharks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

