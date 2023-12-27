William Eklund will be among those in action Wednesday when his San Jose Sharks meet the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. If you're considering a wager on Eklund against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.

William Eklund vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Eklund has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 17:51 on the ice per game.

In seven of 33 games this season, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eklund has a point in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In eight of 33 games this year, Eklund has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eklund Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 71 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team's +35 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 1 16 Points 0 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

