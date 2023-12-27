In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect William Lagesson to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lagesson stats and insights

Lagesson is yet to score through 20 games this season.

He has taken one shot in two games versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.

Lagesson has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lagesson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:52 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:27 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:58 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.