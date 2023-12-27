Will William Nylander Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 27?
Will William Nylander light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will William Nylander score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Nylander stats and insights
- Nylander has scored in 14 of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games versus the Senators this season, he has taken nine shots and scored two goals.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus 10 assists.
- Nylander's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Nylander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|18:14
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|17:44
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|23:18
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|19:26
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|19:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|21:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|23:14
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
