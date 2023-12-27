Will William Nylander light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

Nylander has scored in 14 of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games versus the Senators this season, he has taken nine shots and scored two goals.

On the power play he has five goals, plus 10 assists.

Nylander's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 18:14 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:18 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 17:44 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 23:18 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 19:26 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 19:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 21:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:14 Home L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

