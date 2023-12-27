William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. If you're considering a wager on Nylander against the Senators, we have lots of info to help.

William Nylander vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Nylander has averaged 20:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In Nylander's 31 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 28 of 31 games this year, Nylander has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Nylander has an assist in 24 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Nylander has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Nylander has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 6 45 Points 6 16 Goals 5 29 Assists 1

