On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Yegor Sharangovich going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sharangovich stats and insights

In 10 of 34 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Kraken this season in two games (four shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 16.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:08 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:27 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:49 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:34 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 19:31 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:02 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:24 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.