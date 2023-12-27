Yegor Sharangovich will be among those in action Wednesday when his Calgary Flames face the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Sharangovich's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

Sharangovich's plus-minus this season, in 16:19 per game on the ice, is -7.

Sharangovich has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

Sharangovich has a point in 16 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Sharangovich has an assist in eight of 34 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Sharangovich has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Sharangovich having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 4 21 Points 1 11 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

