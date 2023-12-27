Should you wager on Zachary Benson to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Benson stats and insights

  • In four of 25 games this season, Benson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Benson has no points on the power play.
  • Benson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:03 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:38 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:34 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 5-3

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

