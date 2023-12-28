On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Adam Erne going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Erne scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Erne has zero points on the power play.

Erne's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 142 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Erne recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:01 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 1 1 0 8:46 Away W 6-3 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:02 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 5-0 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:28 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 4-3 OT 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 3:34 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 3-0

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

