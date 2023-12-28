Will Adam Erne Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 28?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Adam Erne going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Erne stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Erne scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- Erne has zero points on the power play.
- Erne's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 142 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Erne recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|8:46
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:10
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:02
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:28
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|3:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 3-0
Oilers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
