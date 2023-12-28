Can we expect Alexander Barabanov scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Barabanov stats and insights

  • Barabanov has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • Barabanov has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Barabanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:18 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:03 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:54 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:39 Away L 6-5
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

