Alexander Barabanov and the San Jose Sharks will play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to wager on Barabanov's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

Barabanov's plus-minus this season, in 15:27 per game on the ice, is -11.

Barabanov has scored a goal in one of 15 games this year.

In five of 15 games this year, Barabanov has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In four of 15 games this year, Barabanov has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Barabanov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Barabanov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 15 Games 4 5 Points 2 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.