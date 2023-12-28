On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Anthony Duclair going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

Duclair has scored in six of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Duclair averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:21 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 4-1 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:50 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:57 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:08 Away L 6-5

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

