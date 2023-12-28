Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. There are prop bets for Duclair available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Duclair vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 14:21 on the ice per game.

Duclair has scored a goal in six of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 31 games this season, Duclair has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Duclair has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 31 games played.

Duclair's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Duclair has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Duclair Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 31 Games 1 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.