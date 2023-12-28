Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Georgetown Hoyas versus the Kennesaw State Owls is one of two games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that features a Big East team in play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgetown Hoyas at Kennesaw State Owls
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alcorn State Braves at DePaul Blue Demons
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|-
Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.