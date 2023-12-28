When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Bobby Brink light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

In five of 28 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

On the power play, Brink has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 88 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:38 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:46 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 12:19 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:10 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.