Thursday's contest that pits the CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West) against the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of CSU Northridge, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 10:00 PM on December 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Cal Poly vs. CSU Northridge Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Cal Poly vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 74, Cal Poly 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal Poly vs. CSU Northridge

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Northridge (-4.5)

CSU Northridge (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Cal Poly's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, and CSU Northridge's is 9-1-0. A total of five out of the Mustangs' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Matadors' games have gone over.

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs have been outscored by 6.9 points per game (scoring 65.1 points per game to rank 340th in college basketball while allowing 72.0 per contest to rank 212th in college basketball) and have a -83 scoring differential overall.

Cal Poly pulls down 33.3 rebounds per game (312th in college basketball) while allowing 38.3 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.0 boards per game.

Cal Poly hits 5.3 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball) at a 31.0% rate (279th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.0% from deep.

The Mustangs rank 330th in college basketball by averaging 85.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 283rd in college basketball, allowing 94.2 points per 100 possessions.

Cal Poly and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 12.3 per game (227th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (197th in college basketball play).

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game, with a +127 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.2 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and give up 69.6 per outing (145th in college basketball).

CSU Northridge ranks ninth in the nation at 44.0 rebounds per game. That's 12.6 more than the 31.4 its opponents average.

CSU Northridge knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (345th in college basketball) at a 31.4% rate (269th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per outing its opponents make, shooting 29.9% from deep.

CSU Northridge has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.7 per game (342nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (99th in college basketball).

