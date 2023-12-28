The CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Quentin Jones: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joel Armotrading: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Aaron Price Jr.: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dionte Bostick: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Dearon Tucker: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Brinson: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Poly vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank 326th 66.2 Points Scored 80.4 73rd 272nd 74.9 Points Allowed 69.3 137th 328th 32.5 Rebounds 45.0 5th 296th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 12.5 17th 329th 5.4 3pt Made 4.8 345th 359th 8.8 Assists 14.3 130th 188th 11.9 Turnovers 15.4 354th

