Cal Poly vs. CSU Northridge December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Cal Poly vs. CSU Northridge Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dearon Tucker: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Poly vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison
|Cal Poly Rank
|Cal Poly AVG
|CSU Northridge AVG
|CSU Northridge Rank
|326th
|66.2
|Points Scored
|80.4
|73rd
|272nd
|74.9
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|137th
|328th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|45.0
|5th
|296th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.5
|17th
|329th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|4.8
|345th
|359th
|8.8
|Assists
|14.3
|130th
|188th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|15.4
|354th
