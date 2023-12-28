The CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Cal Poly Players to Watch

  • Kobe Sanders: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quentin Jones: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joel Armotrading: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Aaron Price Jr.: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

  • Keonte Jones: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dionte Bostick: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dearon Tucker: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Brinson: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Poly vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank
326th 66.2 Points Scored 80.4 73rd
272nd 74.9 Points Allowed 69.3 137th
328th 32.5 Rebounds 45.0 5th
296th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 12.5 17th
329th 5.4 3pt Made 4.8 345th
359th 8.8 Assists 14.3 130th
188th 11.9 Turnovers 15.4 354th

