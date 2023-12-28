Will Calen Addison Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 28?
Should you wager on Calen Addison to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Addison stats and insights
- Addison has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Addison recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
