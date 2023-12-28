Should you wager on Calen Addison to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

  • Addison has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 5-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:22 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:01 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:39 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:11 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

