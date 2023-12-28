Can we anticipate Cam Atkinson scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

  • In seven of 33 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (three shots).
  • Atkinson has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Atkinson averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:18 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:48 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:32 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

