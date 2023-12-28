Cam Atkinson and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Arena. Thinking about a bet on Atkinson in the Flyers-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cam Atkinson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Atkinson has averaged 17:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In seven of 33 games this season, Atkinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 33 games this year, Atkinson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 33 games this season, Atkinson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Atkinson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Atkinson has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +47 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 33 Games 2 17 Points 0 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.