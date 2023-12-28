Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 28?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Cameron York going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
York stats and insights
- In five of 33 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 88 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:57
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|23:13
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:24
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Flyers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
