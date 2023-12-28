On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Cameron York going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

York stats and insights

  • In five of 33 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 88 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:57 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:21 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:16 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 23:13 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:26 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:24 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:03 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 20:40 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:10 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.