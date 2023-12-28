Will Cody Ceci Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 28?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Cody Ceci going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Ceci stats and insights
- Ceci is yet to score through 31 games this season.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Ceci has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 142 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Ceci recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|23:30
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|24:01
|Away
|W 3-1
Oilers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
