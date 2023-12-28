On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Cody Ceci going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Ceci stats and insights

  • Ceci is yet to score through 31 games this season.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • Ceci has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 142 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Ceci recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:30 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:59 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:28 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:58 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:57 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 24:01 Away W 3-1

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

