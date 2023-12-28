Should you bet on Connor Brown to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

  • Brown is yet to score through 24 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Brown has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 142 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 4-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:48 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 5-4 SO

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

