Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 28?
Can we anticipate Connor McDavid lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- McDavid has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted four shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, McDavid has accumulated three goals and 14 assists.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
McDavid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|20:02
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:54
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|22:55
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|21:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:31
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Away
|W 3-1
Oilers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
