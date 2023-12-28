Can we anticipate Connor McDavid lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, McDavid has accumulated three goals and 14 assists.

He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:52 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:02 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:54 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:52 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 22:55 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 20:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:45 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:31 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:37 Away W 3-1

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

