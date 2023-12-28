Can we anticipate Connor McDavid lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McDavid stats and insights

  • McDavid has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted four shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, McDavid has accumulated three goals and 14 assists.
  • He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:52 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:02 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:54 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:52 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 22:55 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 20:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:45 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:31 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:37 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.