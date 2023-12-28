Connor McDavid will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks play on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on McDavid's props? Here is some information to help you.

Connor McDavid vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -139)

1.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -250)

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid's plus-minus this season, in 20:12 per game on the ice, is +1.

In 11 of 29 games this season, McDavid has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McDavid has a point in 23 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in 14 of them.

McDavid has an assist in 21 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 58.2% that McDavid goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

McDavid has an implied probability of 71.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 142 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -68 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 29 Games 5 44 Points 9 12 Goals 4 32 Assists 5

