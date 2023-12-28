Connor McDavid Game Preview: Oilers vs. Sharks - December 28
Connor McDavid will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks play on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on McDavid's props? Here is some information to help you.
Connor McDavid vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -250)
McDavid Season Stats Insights
- McDavid's plus-minus this season, in 20:12 per game on the ice, is +1.
- In 11 of 29 games this season, McDavid has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- McDavid has a point in 23 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in 14 of them.
- McDavid has an assist in 21 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- The implied probability is 58.2% that McDavid goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- McDavid has an implied probability of 71.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
McDavid Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks have given up 142 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -68 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|29
|Games
|5
|44
|Points
|9
|12
|Goals
|4
|32
|Assists
|5
