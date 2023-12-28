Thursday's game that pits the Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) against the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) at Titan Gym is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-71 in favor of Long Beach State. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 28.

The matchup has no line set.

CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 74, CSU Fullerton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: Long Beach State (-2.8)

Long Beach State (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

CSU Fullerton has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Long Beach State is 5-4-0. A total of four out of the Titans' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Beach's games have gone over.

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 67.9 points per game (314th in college basketball) and allowing 67.3 (99th in college basketball).

The 34.1 rebounds per game CSU Fullerton averages rank 280th in college basketball. Its opponents record 34.8 per contest.

CSU Fullerton connects on 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.8 (314th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

The Titans average 89.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (289th in college basketball), and allow 88.5 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (301st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (136th in college basketball).

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach's +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.9 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 76.6 per contest (303rd in college basketball).

Long Beach State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It pulls down 38.1 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.6.

Long Beach State knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball) while shooting 30.1% from deep (306th in college basketball). It is making 3.5 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.3 per game at 31.6%.

Long Beach State wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 13.6 (311th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.6.

