The Long Beach State Beach (7-4, 0-0 Big West) face a fellow Big West squad, the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other CSU Fullerton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • Max Jones: 16.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Donovan Oday: 8.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Beril Kabamba: 5.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State Players to Watch

  • Aboubacar Traore: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Marcus Tsohonis: 18.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jadon Jones: 11.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Lassina Traore: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • AJ George: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

CSU Fullerton Rank CSU Fullerton AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank
305th 68.3 Points Scored 78.5 113th
75th 66.4 Points Allowed 76.5 296th
273rd 34.4 Rebounds 37.5 147th
250th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.9 116th
325th 5.5 3pt Made 5.6 323rd
352nd 9.6 Assists 14.5 121st
323rd 14.1 Turnovers 13.5 302nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.