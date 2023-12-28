The Long Beach State Beach (7-4, 0-0 Big West) face a fellow Big West squad, the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Game Information

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Long Beach State Players to Watch

CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

CSU Fullerton Rank CSU Fullerton AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 305th 68.3 Points Scored 78.5 113th 75th 66.4 Points Allowed 76.5 296th 273rd 34.4 Rebounds 37.5 147th 250th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.9 116th 325th 5.5 3pt Made 5.6 323rd 352nd 9.6 Assists 14.5 121st 323rd 14.1 Turnovers 13.5 302nd

