CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Long Beach State Beach (7-4, 0-0 Big West) face a fellow Big West squad, the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 16.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 8.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Beril Kabamba: 5.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 18.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 11.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ George: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
CSU Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|305th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|78.5
|113th
|75th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|76.5
|296th
|273rd
|34.4
|Rebounds
|37.5
|147th
|250th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|116th
|325th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|5.6
|323rd
|352nd
|9.6
|Assists
|14.5
|121st
|323rd
|14.1
|Turnovers
|13.5
|302nd
