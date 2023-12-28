Thursday's contest between the CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West) and Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) squaring off at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of CSU Northridge, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on December 28.

According to our computer prediction, the CSU Northridge versus Cal Poly game has a predicted spread that matches the actual spread (4.5). The two sides are projected to exceed the 140.5 total.

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Luis Obispo, California

Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Line: CSU Northridge -4.5

Point Total: 140.5

Moneyline (To Win): CSU Northridge -200, Cal Poly +165

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 74, Cal Poly 69

Spread & Total Prediction for CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick OU: Over (140.5)



CSU Northridge has compiled a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Cal Poly is 6-4-0. A total of four out of the Matadors' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Mustangs' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 145.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Other College Basketball Predictions

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors have a +127 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.2 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball and are allowing 69.6 per contest to rank 145th in college basketball.

CSU Northridge ranks ninth in the nation at 44 rebounds per game. That's 12.6 more than the 31.4 its opponents average.

CSU Northridge hits 5.1 three-pointers per game (345th in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than its opponents (8.3). It is shooting 31.4% from deep (269th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.9%.

The Matadors average 95 points per 100 possessions on offense (182nd in college basketball), and allow 82.4 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

CSU Northridge has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 14.7 (342nd in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (99th in college basketball).

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs' -83 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.1 points per game (340th in college basketball) while allowing 72 per contest (212th in college basketball).

The 33.3 rebounds per game Cal Poly accumulates rank 312th in college basketball, five fewer than the 38.3 its opponents grab.

Cal Poly makes 5.3 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball) while shooting 31% from beyond the arc (279th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game at 34%.

Cal Poly has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (227th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (197th in college basketball).

